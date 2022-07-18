Punjab by-elections’ win, a victory of Imran Khan narrative: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Mahmood Khan has said that the election win in the Punjab by-elections was a victory of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan’s narrative that has buried the politics of all opposition parties forever.

In a statement, he congratulated the entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership over a historic elections victory in Punjab.

He appreciated the political acumen of the people of Punjab for showing full confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, adding it a revolution, in front of which no one could withstand anymore.

He said that the politically aware and educated people of Punjab also rejected hereditary politics and now the entire country stood with the vision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Mahmood Khan said, “Those who brought votes on the strength of money in the past had to surrender before power and will of people this time in Punjab’s by-elections.”

He said this historic PTI victory has completely changed the direction of Punjab politics and gave it a new shape, the people of Punjab have decided the fate of the entire nation.

Chief Minister said that these by-elections were a trailer of forth-coming general elections in which PTI would come back to power with a two-thirds majority.

He said that opposition parties ( Pakistan Democratic Movement) had stolen the mandate of the people and after the results of the by-elections they should apologize to the nation.