203 medals for Pakistan at Asian Games since debut in 1954

LAHORE: Pakistan was all set to take part in the 19th Asian Games which were scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from September 10 to 25 this year. But the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) postponed the 19th edition due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Hangzhou was poised to become the third city in China to host the continental competition after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Hangzhou was fully prepared to host more than 11,000 athletes from 44 nations and territories but fate had other plans.

Asian Games, also called the Asiad, is a multi-sport event held every four years among athletes from all over Asia. The Games are regulated by the OCA under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In general, only recognised nations are represented but a few non-sovereign countries are also allowed to take part. The special case of Taiwan was handled by having it compete as Chinese Taipei due to disagreements over the political status of Taiwan. The first ever multi sports event in Asia was held in Manila in 1913. At that time the Asian Games were called the ‘Far East Asian Games’ wherein six countries of China, Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand participated in 08 sports: athletics, baseball, basketball, diving, football, swimming, volleyball and tennis. However, due to the first and second World Wars, the subsequent edition of the Games was not held. In 1948, during the London 14th Olympic Games, Asian Sports Leaders met in London and decided to host the Asian Games. In 1949, the Asian National Olympic Committees General Assembly met in New Delhi and created the Asian Games Federation (AGF) responsible to organise the Asian Games. The AGF owned the Asian Games and the first Asian Games were held in 1951 in New Delhi, India. The AGF did not have a permanent HQ and travelled to each host country where the Games were being held. As the objectives evolved, so did the needs of the AGF who made the decision to amend their Constitution and Rules and form the OCA.

The decision to form the OCA was made in New Delhi during the Asian Games Federation Council meeting on 26th November 1981. In this meeting the first Constitution and Rules were adopted and approved and were scheduled to commence after the 9th Asian Games in 1982 in New Delhi. The first election for the OCA Executive Board (President and Members) was held in New Delhi on 16th November 1982, during the first General Assembly. At that time there were 34-member National Olympic Committees, referred to as the founder members. At the request of the Kuwait NOC and Kuwait Government, the OCA General Assembly unanimously decided to have permanent headquarters in Kuwait. The three main constituents of the Olympic Movement in Asia are the Olympic Council of Asia, Asian Sports Federations and National Olympic Committees. The headquarters of the OCA in Kuwait was invaded and destroyed in 1990 by the Iraqi invasion and the OCA had to rebuild its headquarters in 1991 after Kuwait was liberated.

In the seven-decade history of the Asian Games, Pakistan has accumulated 203 medals: 44 gold, 64 silver and 95 bronze. Pakistan’s performance in hockey has been excellent. Since debut of the sport in 1958, Pakistan missed the medal just twice. First it was in 2002 Busan Asian Games when Pakistan finished fourth and later in the 2018 edition in Jakarta where they also finished fourth. Starting with gold medal in 1958, Pakistan claimed eight gold, three silver and three bronze medals. Boxing is the other sport in which Pakistan had a tight grip in Asia largely because of the efforts of late Professor Anwar Chowdhry who helped Pakistan keep growing in the sport for around four decades. Pakistan grabbed 61 medals in boxing at the Asian Games: 06 gold, 20 silver and 35 bronze. In the initial few editions, athletics kept bringing the lion’s share of medals for the country. The Pakistan Army made an enormous contribution. Most of the medals were fetched by athletes from the Army. Overall in athletics, Pakistan has won 40 medals: 14 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze. Pakistan has been a force in wrestling as the nation claimed 34 medals: 06 gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze. In yachting/sailing, Pakistan won 05 gold, 03 silver and 02 bronze, in kabaddi 02 silver and 06 bronze, in squash 02 gold, 03 silver and 03 bronze, in women’s cricket 02 gold and 01 bronze in men’s cricket. Pakistan also won 01 silver and 02 bronze in weightlifting, 01 gold and 05 bronze in snooker, and 01 silver and 02 bronze in tennis. Pakistan won badminton bronze in men’s team championship in the 1978 Bangkok edition. In cycling, Pakistan claimed two silver and one bronze in 1958, and bronze in equestrian in 1982. Pakistan got bronze medal in volleyball after finishing third in men’s volleyball competitions in the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.