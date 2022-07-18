PM lauds Hamza for holding peaceful by-polls, Maryam for best campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday acknowledged the efforts of the leaders and workers of Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz for ensuring the holding of by-elections of the Punjab Assembly in a peaceful manner.

In a tweet, the prime minister appreciated the government of Punjab under Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for conducting peaceful elections. “The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz deserves congratulations for conducting peaceful elections,” he said.

He lauded Pakistan Muslim League Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for running the “best election campaign” for the party.