Private security firms can’t use police-like uniform

Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has said that no private security agency would be allowed to operate in the city while having police-like uniform or sharing any other similarity with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police or any other law enforcement agency.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the IGP Islamabad issued orders to all the Zonal SPs of ICT Police that no private organization or company in Islamabad should be allowed to use a uniform or vehicle having resemblance with the police or other law enforcers.

He said that besides uniforms, companies and organizations would also not be allowed to use revolving lights, colours, monograms and any similar resemblance on their vehicles.