Tourists advised to observe traffic rules in Murree to avoid congestion

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad has advised the tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations to observe traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps.

He urged the motorists to strictly follow the traffic rules and avoid wrong and double parking on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic congestion. The CTO said that the traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He informed that a control room had been set up at the Headquarters to monitor the situation while a helpline 1915 and 051-9269200 for Murree had also been set up.

All-out efforts were being made to control traffic in Murree, he said and informed that there was a parking facility of 3500 vehicles in Murree while thousands vehicles enter the hill station particularly on weekends in summer season.

He further informed that the CTP had designated several points for car parking in Murree.

A number of main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic to ease traffic flow.

Naveed Irshad urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided.

“The beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists so the motorists face severe traffic congestion,” he said adding that traffic moves even slower due to heavy traffic load.

He said, the CTP had made special arrangements to facilitate the tourists, coming to Murree. A comprehensive plan had also been devised to facilitate the tourists during the summer season, he added.

He said, they had deployed senior traffic officers of the CTP to monitor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow. A dedicated, emergency helpline 051-9269200, had also been introduced for the tourists that could be used round the clock.

The CTO advised the tourists to avoid taking selfies in the middle of the roads. An enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of senior traffic officers had been deployed to monitor traffic and guide the tourists, he added.