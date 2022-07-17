Bride, 3 others die as wedding-party car plunges into ravine

MUZAFFARABAD: At least four persons, including the bride, were killed and five others injured as a car, carrying a wedding-party, skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine at Noseiri village on Muzaffarabad-Neelam Valley road on Sunday.

According to the police, the ill-fated Toyota Corolla car was on its way to Muzaffarbad from Neelum Valley with nine persons, including minor kids on board. The car went out of control and plunged into the deep gorge as the driver was negotiating a sharp turn at Chakranka village of Noseiri, about 35 km from the State’s metropolis.

Four passengers died on the spot while five received severe injuries, Muzaffarabad police told. The lost lives were identified as the ill-fated bride Safeena Lateef-19, driver Nadeem s/o Doulat Khan, Aamina w/o Muhammad Saleem, and Shagufta w/o Ayaaz.

Those injured in the accident included bridegroom Owais-22, 2-year-old Aimal d/o Ayaaz, Aima-5 d/o Ayaz, 6-months-old Insha d/o Saleem, and Noor-5 d/o Abdul Qadeer. The injured were rushed to the Central Hospital, Muzaffarabad.