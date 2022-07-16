MET predicts widespread rain-wind thundershower in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The Meteorological Department of Pakistan on Saturday predicted widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) in Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Whereas isolated rain-wind/thundershower is likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-two and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

Met office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula.

The temperature recorded for Srinagar and Anantnag as seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh eleven, Pulwama sixteen, Shopian and Baramula fifteen degree centigrade.