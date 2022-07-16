Spain-returned couple killed in Gujrat

A couple who had just returned from Spain was shot and killed on Saturday in Gujrat over a financial dispute.

Kashif Shahzad and Abida Bibi were the names of the dead couple.

Abida Bibi’s brother, Hassan Ali Shah, is accused of shooting dead his sister and her husband inside his home after they demanded the return of their Rs200,000.

The bodies were moved by Dinga Police Station staff to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kharian for post-mortem.

An FIR was filed by Kashif’s brother Shanawar Ali against the suspect Hassan Ali Shah. The murders are the subject of a police investigation.