Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first in the first test between Pakistan and the hosts at Galle Cricket Stadium.

Pathum Nissanka and the impressive Kamindu Mendis have been replaced by Oshada Fernando and Dhananjaya de Silva, respectively.

A new player Salman Ali Agha also got a Test cap from legendary Pakistan batter and batting coach Muhammad Yousaf.

The two teams have a history of producing exciting cricket, so don’t expect anything less than a cracker. They last met in Tests in December 2019, when the hosts won one-nil after all four of Pakistan’s top four batsmen scored hundreds.

Sri Lanka: 1 Oshada Fernando, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dhananjaya de Silva, 6 Dinesh Chandimal, 7 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 8 Ramesh Mendis, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Prabath Jayasuriya, 11 Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Azhar Ali, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 6 Agha Salman 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Yasir Shah, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Naseem Shah.