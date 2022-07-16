Monsoon rains cause 186 deaths; 181 injured so far

The Monsoon torrential rains causing multiple risks and hazards have resulted in 186 deaths and injured 181 individuals so far since June 14 across the country.

The country received abnormal rainfall during the prevailing monsoon season with record precipitation in various parts of the country especially Sindh and Balochistan. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued a daily situation report of the damages and losses reported across the country due to heavy monsoon rains. The report mentioned that almost six deaths were reported in various districts of Sindh province due to heavy monsoon rains.

In Sindh province’s District Badin two males died due to electrocution and three perished to lightning strike.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), due to heavy rains in Lower Chitral, 20 houses got partially damaged, in District Swabi, 15 houses partially and a house got completely damaged.

In Balochistan province’s District Dera Bugti, Baikhar Bhal dam got damaged due heavy rains. In District Sibbi, Mach Bridge got damaged. In Punjab province’s District Muzaffargarh, a breach in main Muzaffargarh canal was reported at Utra Sandila (Tehsil).

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) District Sudhnoti, two houses got partially damaged due to torrential rain. In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), District Hunza’s Misgar Valley road blocked due to flash flood triggered by the rainfall occurred the previous night.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted “widespread rain and thunderstorms” in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from today till July 18 (Monday).

In a notification issued today, the Met Office said that a low-pressure area had been persisting over the Northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Rann of Kutch, extending up to Southeast Sindh. “Under its influence, widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy falls (very heavy at times) are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Kashmore districts till 18th July,” it stated. Isolated heavy and intermittent rains with thunderstorms were also predicted over the weekend in Karachi Division. In addition, humidity would be between 50 per cent and 60pc, while northeasterly and easterly winds were expected to blow. The department also warned that heavy falls could generate urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur districts. Persistent heavy spells, it continued, may trigger hill torrents and flash floods along and downstream Kirthar Range.

Furthermore, sea conditions were expected to turn rough and fishermen had been advised to remain careful. “All concerned authorities are requested to remain alert/vigilant and take necessary measures,” PMD added.

The Sindh government has already imposed a health emergency across the province and has directed the authorities to establish control rooms at all the district health offices and hospitals.