PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to continue to provide relief to masses

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his determination to continue providing relief to the masses, fulfilling his commitment to the nation to transfer the benefit of lower fuel prices.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said; “In line with my commitment to the nation, the coalition government has been swift to transfer the benefit of reduction in oil prices to the masses.”

Shehbaz Sharif announced a reduction in petrol prices of Rs 18.50 and diesel prices of Rs 40.54 in his address to the nation last night, which was widely praised and viewed as a big relief.

“We will continue to provide relief as soon as we have financial cushion to do so. I believe in honest conversation with the nation,” Shehbaz Sharif said in his tweet.