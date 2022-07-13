Meghan Markle hailed for ‘escaping toxic waste heap’ Royal Family

Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton issued this claim only recently. According to a report by Express UK, she was quoted lauding Prine Harry for ‘manning up’ and even admitted, “I don’t blame Harry for manning up and getting his family away from that toxic waste heap.”

“Harry committed a cardinal sin, he married a mixed race, beautiful, American woman.”

“Had he chosen a wife like his father did, no one would have had a problem.”

Before concluding she even added in a sly dig against the guests at Meghan’s wedding, adding how, “When those kids walked into that church everyone was jealous and treated Harry and his gorgeous, talented, brilliant wife like outcasts. I smell jealousy a mile away.”