Karachi to bear the brunt of another rain spell from 14th of July

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast another spell of heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from this Thursday (tomorrow).

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted rainfall with windstorms on July 15 and 16 as monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating the country.

Another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on 14th July (Thursday).

Widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain with wind or thundershowers expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Naushehro Feroze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar- Shahdadkot, Kashmore districts of Sindh and Balochistan’s Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat and Pasni districts from 14th to 18th July under the influence of this weather system.

Intermittent rain with wind or thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from today to Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and other cities of Sindh, and Awaran, Panjgur, and Turbat in Balochistan.

The Met Office has also warned the fishermen against tidal waves in the sea owing to strong monsoon low pressure.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of the Kirthar range and hill torrents of Balochistan from 14th to 16th July, while, in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, and Kashmir on 13th & 14th July.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu.

The Met Office has advised travelers and tourists to remain cautious during the period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.