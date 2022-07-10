LG minister directs speedy disposal of waste

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG), Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has directed authorities to follow directions of provincial government for quick disposal of sacrificial animals’ wastes on Eid-ul Azha. He said this during a meeting with Secretary LG, Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah. He directed LG and municipal authorities to closely supervise implementation of KP government instructions and ensure launching of cleaning up operation of animals wastes soon after the Eidul Azha prayers. Minister told that LG department has also cancelled leaves of TMAs employees, Water and Sanitation Companies (WSSCs), Local Area Authorities including PDA and workers of village and neighborhood councils. He said that municipal authorities of cities, all village and neighborhood council secretaries have been clearly directed to arrange meetings to create awareness among residents of their respective towns regarding the cleanliness campaign. He said Town Municipal Officers and Assistant Directors Local Government would be duty bound to personally check garbage disposal process in their respective areas. He said that lethargy in cleanliness and garbage disposal drive would not be accepted and dealt accordingly.