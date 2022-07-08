The Sacrifice for Eternity

Burhan Wani , through his sacrifice symbolizes the indigenous Kashmiri Struggle against the illegal Indian occupation . When the Indian security forces gunned down 22-year-old Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8, 2016 in Anantang in (IIOJK) yet , they may have once again rekindled a bigger threat than the one they eliminated. Wani belonged to Tral in southern Kashmir, the son of the Principal of a local government run school. His mother was also well educated and the family was fairly well off economically, at age 15 he joined Hizbul Mujahideen, a group fighting for independence of Kashmir, founded by Mohammed Ahsan Dar in 1989 following the Indian government hijacking of the election mandate in 1987 and installing a rigid Congress government.

This group was at one time considered theone of the largest bunch of youngsters. Burhan became a famous social media sensation with his pictures in battle fatigues, weapons and videos urging Kashmiri youth to join the fight against Indian occupation. He was young, handsome, charismatic and hugely popular and participated actively and effectively in the cause of Kashmiris right of self-determination. As such he acquired a sort of a modern day hero for the angry youth and his exhortations began to attract large numbers of Kashmiri youth to the cause of Independence. Conversely this was seen as a big threat by the Kashmiri Government and the central Indian Government thus a decision was taken to kill him and he was shot dead.

Facts available so far indicate that Burhan was killed in an encounter alongwith two other fighters later identified as Sartaj Ahmad Sheikh and Pervaiz Ahmad Lashkari. all were killed in Bundoora village of Kokernag by a joint team after being cornered by Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 19 Rashtriya rifles.

The Photographs of Burhan and his comrades moving through thick forests and orchards made Burhan and his group famous among Kashmiri youth. He evaded more than 20 Indian army raids with the help of local people who came to rescue him while pelting security forces with stones during siege and search operations that validate his popularity and love of the people for Burhan in IIOJK.

Burhan was a stout and sharp Kashmiri freedom fighter with political guts and was following the line of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to promote Kashmiri struggle.

The news of Burhan’s martyrdom spread like wildfire throughout IIOJK and it initiated large-scale protests throughout the valley. At least 15 civilians were killed and more than 200 were wounded since his shahadat on the first day of uprising since the martyrdom of Burhan Wani. Uptill now, more than 60 people have been killed and around 5,500 wounded. The violence in the IIOJK is the worst seen in the Valley since 2010, when 112 protestors died in clashes with Indian forces. In order to quell protests, the Indian authorities imposed a curfew, suspended mobile networks internet in large parts of the Valley. The use of pellet guns has injured more than 600 people. 185 people suffered eye injuries with 20 people lost both eyes. The death of Burhan Wani spurred the armed rebellion against Indian forces in later months as many youths joined the freedom struggle. The recent uprising in the IIJOK has resulted in the call for a political solution to Kashmir issue by numerous Indian politicians and analysts. The international community has also reiterated the call for solving the Kashmir issue through peaceful means. It is mandatory for India to give a chance to the Kashmiri people to decide about their future. The numerous UNSC resolutions have called for holding a free and impartial plebiscite so that people of IIOJK can decide about their future.

Pakistan categorically rejects the report of the so-called ‘Delimitation Commission’ for the Indian IIOJK. Pakistan the international community of its obligations and reiterates its call to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK. Constitutionally, India had no right to alter the status of IIOJK as it was not its legal part. By altering the status of IIOJK from the state to union territories of India, New Delhi wanted to achieve several goals. Revocation of Article 375 and Violation of human rights in IIOJK is of unparalleled precedence. If India thinks that it will be able to suppress the legitimate voices of Kashmiri people, then it is mistaken in its calculation.

Moreover, since Kashmir freedom struggle is indigenous thus it will keep haunting Indians for foreseeable future and it can’t end without meeting is objectives.