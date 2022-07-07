CM announces one month remission of prisoners punishment

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz made a decision on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha by remitting one month punishment of prisoners who were detained in minor crimes in prisons of the province.

The prisoners whose punishments were being remitted would be able to celebrate Eid with their families, said a handout issued here on Thursday. The CM said prisons should become reform houses.” The main objective should be reforms of prisoners being brought in prisons for committing minor crimes”. he added.