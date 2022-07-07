PM Shehbaz assures drop in petrol price after fall in global market

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that the rise in the price of petroleum products (POL) had alarmed everyone, but added that since the price of oil had decreased on the international market, it was hoped that Pakistan’s citizens would soon have access to it at lower prices.

Shehbaz Sharif made it clear during his speech at the ceremony to launch the Blue and Green Line Buses in Islamabad that the government placed a high priority on public welfare projects and that any delays in their completion would not be tolerated. The Blue and Green Line buses will benefit people from all social classes, he continued.

PM Shehbaz, on the occasion, pledged to steer the country out of all crises. “We will work hard for the development of our country,” he commented.

He also commended Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister, for announcing measures to strengthen the Islamabad Police.

The first four-line interconnected Islamabad metro bus service was launched by Shehbaz, who described the action as a major relief for commuters in the twin cities who are dealing with high fuel prices. He described the service, which will accommodate the average person, students, and workers traveling the routes, as a gift for the citizens of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

With the help of the service, the Green, Orange, Blue, and Red Lines, respectively, have connections to Bhara Kahu, GT Road, Koral, and Rawalpindi.

The bus service will travel along the Green Line (from Baharakahu) and Blue Line (from Koral) to PIMS, where the Green Blue service will combine with the Red Line (Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro). The Orange line runs to the airport from the Faiz Ahmad Faiz bus stop.

The launch of four metro bus lines, according to the prime minister, would be a relief for commuters at a time when gas prices were skyrocketing. He praised the efforts of the Interior Minister and the Chairman CDA for service delivery, saying that a decent and on-time transportation service on a regular basis was a service to the common man.

He announced to offer free transportation service to commuters for one month.

PM Sharif expressed regret that the national exchequer suffered significant losses as a result of a four-year delay in service launch during the previous administration.

He ordered the urgent completion of allied services for the metro bus project in order to benefit the average person.

According to PM Sharif, plans for a shuttle service between Rawat and Koral are being considered, and funding will be made available for an early launch.

He emphasized that every public project must be closely watched to prevent delays in delivery and pledged that every penny of the national exchequer would be wisely spent for the improvement of citizens.

The country’s inflation is being controlled, according to the prime minister, through temporary relief measures. To address the issues associated with the lack of electricity, he declared that the government would support solar power generation projects.

He praised the Punjabi government’s initiative to offer free electricity to users using 100 units and expressed his hope that other provinces would follow suit.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah’s efforts to ensure the welfare of the Islamabad police and their families were recognized by the prime minister.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of a Command and Control centre for metro buses at Bhara Kahu, which will be completed in six months.

According to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the service will provide affordable and respectable transportation for the people of Islamabad and the surrounding areas.

He said Shehbaz Sharif made efforts to help the average person throughout his political career.

30 buses from China have been added to the fleet, according to CDA Chairman Amir Ahmed Ali, to help with the services. He claimed that 13 bus stations with a six-minute headway had been set up between Koral and PIMS. A bus shuttle from PWD will operate because the road up to Rawat is under construction.

He claimed that eight Green Line stations were finished, and the remaining six would be by August 14.

To reduce wasted mileage, a bus depot was built at Bhara Kahu.

A smart card, including the Red Line in Rawalpindi, would also be introduced, according to CDA Chairman.

In six months, the Command and Control Center will be finished.

According to him, Islamabad was the first city in the nation to have four bus lines operating, and he promised to expand in the sector areas of the capital over a distance of 8 to 9 kilometers.