The Human Capital of Pakistan

Pakistan is one of the densely and heavily populated countries in the world but has not been able to exploit this resource effectively as is done in China, Bangladesh, or even Japan. This huge population is not likely to reduce its speed or get contained in near future because of the lack of effective population policy and even if some policy exists that has not been implemented in true letter and spirit. Besides, in the presence of this huge population, no workable plan has been created to convert it into a powerful machine of human capital. The primary reasons behind this inability to tap this resource are the lack of proper planning at the national level, the non-implementation of educational policy, not preparing the youth as skilled professionals, and many socio-political reasons. Although the population of Pakistan is increasing very rapidly by manifolds over the years, no ruler has shown concern for engaging this segment of the population in profitable trade or business and the result is that a large portion of our population is out of work or is dependent on an available workforce.

On the other hand, Pakistani people have been found very dexterous and expert in learning the needed things and technologies. They learn the use of gadgets very easily and can manipulate complex procedures easily. So, the need of the hour is that the Pakistani youth must learn skills at the vocational training institutes because all are not required to become engineers, doctors, or bureaucrats. The main lot of the people need to learn the skills of doing work. This way we will produce and send abroad skilled labour instead of just labour. Moreover, if the labour is skilled, it will be better employed and absorbed in the foreign industries and would bring more revenue and foreign exchange. This will go to great lengths in ensuring the financial and social progress of our country because in the modern age the progress of a country is directly proportional to the skilled labour it is producing. It also strengthens the moral values of the people because when skilled people can earn their bread and butter easily and can provide for their children, the moral values of the society are also strengthened.

The management and working of human capital in a country is just like the working, improvement, and progress of an organisation. The organisation progresses and improves itself only when every section takes it as a mandatory prerogative to work for this. The same is the case with human resources in a country. Pakistan is rich in diversified human resources and the best thing about it is that youthful people are more in number than any other section of the society. There are three main types of human capital: intellectual capital, social capital, and organisational capital. These all need to be developed simultaneously to ensure the progress of a country. And while our governments make policies for the development of all the above levels of human capital, they must ensure quality than quantity because the increase in quantity does not ensure the required or minimum acceptable level of standards in production or services. The best example can be of the university graduates coming out from the universities which ensure quantity rather than force on quality. These graduates are unable to keep up with the latest technologies or the machines in the world.

Pakistan needs a comprehensive policy regarding the migration of skilled labour. All the capable labour should not be allowed to migrate to foreign lands, which would cause a brain drain in the country. Moreover, low-skilled people must be admitted for training about the latest technologies and the developments in not only the scientific field but also in the socio-economic field. In our country, there are compromises at every level and no one is willing to force the required amount of professionalism because all capable professionals do not feel secure in their position. Govt. should create constitutional bodies, which may not be interfered with by the influencing people for their mandate, so that they may fully endorse their professional requirements and so, the quality of work and services may be ensured.

It is high time that we may look seriously at the constantly rising scale of population and convert it to human capital, which should be sustainable and dependable for the country’s development. If we do not take heed right now, this population explosion is likely to take place and eat up so far made progress in Pakistan. We may follow the Chinese model, which has taken their human population to a new and useful level of human capital by managing their hugest possible population. As a result, China is close to becoming a superpower. We can also do so because Pakistan has a better climatic and social situation as compared to China, and so, we can better manipulate our huge population into a sustainable and workable human capital.

The writer is the principal of Emerson University, Multan. He serves as Adjunct Faculty at ISP, Multan; Visiting Faculty at NUML; BsU, Multan and English Dept Chairman Dept, GEC, Multan