Fallout of the Russian Invasion

The current crisis in Ukraine following Russia’s attack will have consequences that will haunt the region in the years to come. The crisis that has turned into a humanitarian emergency has also questioned the future of global security. With connected borders and a supply chain of various sectors linked with other countries in the region and across the world, a war or a conflict, inevitably, affects other countries. The hybrid war – that we are witnessing – and the ones that may occur in the future – will use propaganda through mass media along with cyberattacks, energy shortfalls, and geopolitical rigidities.

As per the reports from the United Nations, nearly eleven million Ukrainians were forced to evacuate their residential areas. The number of internally displaced people in Ukraine now stands at over 6.5 million. The Russian invasion affected the employment of the Ukrainians. As far as the good crisis is concerned, Ukraine produces nearly 50 per cent of the sunflower oil supply of the world. It also produces nearly 10 per cent of the grain supply for the world and the global corn supply stands at 13 per cent. The food supply chain in Ukraine has been deeply affected as nearly 30 per cent of the farms remained unharvested or no plantation occurred because of the war. As a result, wheat prices surged by 25 per cent.

Along with a food crisis, an energy crisis is also being anticipated. The US, along with the UK and Canada, did impose a ban on Russian oil and gas imports. The European Union plans that by 2024, it will decrease its dependence on Russian gas and oil. The companies producing energy will need to implement policies that focus on security and affordability. These two factors should be considered to be in place for the long term now that the energy crisis is looming across the world. The world would need to invest in renewable energy measures for an effective lifestyle.

Nataliya Katser-Buchkovska Cofounder, Ukrainian Sustainable Fund, writes in her article, “The Russian invasion into Ukraine is raising questions about national sovereignty, democracy versus autocracy, human rights and the global world order. This means that whatever its outcome may be, it could mark a turning point for the world’s security infrastructure.” (The consequences of the war in Ukraine will be far-reaching – World Economic Forum). She highlighted the emergence of the security architecture that emerged soon after the Second World War and how it could be changed because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. She added, “This could have effects on the global economy, too. UBS clearly states that global markets have become increasingly volatile as investors weigh in on the impact of the war in Ukraine, the potential disruptions to the flow of commodities, and the tightening of global sanctions on Russia.” The aftermath of the Russian-Ukraine conflict will compel global leaders to understand the causes of this tussle and how to avoid such incidents from happening in the future.

