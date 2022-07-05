Ms Marvel Season 1 Episode 4 – Sharmeen’s ode to Karachi

First and foremost, it is heartening and truly a proud moment to have the first Pakistani Muslim female superhero.

This show is path breaking and a trailblazer in a myriad of ways. To have a Muslim girl and our culture shown in an exceedingly positive light, to observe the intricate details and nuances of Pakistani households captured accurately, to delving into the confusion and identity crisis that expatriates face, to realising the importance of one’s identity and history, it is all beautifully woven together.

In this episode, we finally see Kamala in Karachi, in an episode directed by our very own Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. This is monumental, never have we seen Karachi represented on an international platform with such optimism, a splash of rainbow of colours, soulful music and a buoyant vibrancy.

The roads with traffic jams, the busy streets with hustle and bustle, Karachi’s love affair with biryani and the grand railway station, have all been showcased to give a sense and vibe of Karachi in this episode

Sharmeen has done justice to the way the city’s inhabitants envision and embrace this chaotically enchanting city.

Samina Ahmed exudes a certain warmth, charm and grace to the role of a doting grandmother to Kamala, I can’t think of a better actor to enact this character. Her interactions with her daughter have a strong relatability value, where it feels one is watching a real life altercation between a mother and a daughter. Farhan Akhtar is effective in a special appearance, his character reveals some secrets and leads the story in a new dimension. Last but not the least, Iman Vellani gets into the skin of her character, she is befuddled as any normal teenager would be, to experience the implications of her new identity as Ms Marvel.

Full points to Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for capturing the pulse of Karachi and for masterfully condensing a vortex of crucial information in this 48-minute episode. Kudos to the team for their hard work in replicating Karachi through detailed sets and for putting in their heart and soul into this truly memorable episode!

The writer is a poetess and an activist. She is the recipient of the Hague University of Applied Sciences International Award. She can be reached at sheebaasad106@gmail.com