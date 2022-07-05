Nawal and Shahroz Sabzwari’s pictures from ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ sets go viral

The pictures of actors Shahroz Sabzwari and Nawal Saeed from the sets of ARY Digital serial Dil-e-Veeran are going viral. The viral picture was posted on the social media application Instagram by the female lead. She asked the users who is watching the serial with them.

The adorable click got thousands of likes from netizens. They could not stop themselves from posting heart-warming comments. Here’s what they had to say.

“You are my favourite Forever?”

Yes heart touching story Minal Haider

“Beautiful…..?”

“Iska ost sedha dil pr lgta (Its soundtrack hits the heart)”

“Lovely”

“You’re the categorical inducement for me to watch Dil-e-Veeran. I admire you! Blessings :)”

Dil-e-Veeran is an unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of two lovebirds; Minhal and Haider.

The cast includes Shahroz Sabzwari, Nawal Saeed, Hasan Khan, Seemi Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Shehryar Zaidi, Sabiha Hashmi, Faraz Farooqui, Hina Rizvi, Shaista Jabeen, Mehrun Nisa and Anoosha.

It is written by Samina Aijaz and Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi.