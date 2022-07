National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has removed Saleem Shahzad from the DG NAB post and appointed Mirza Sultan as the new Director-General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB DG) Lahore.

Moreover, NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Mangi has also been transferred from his post and is now posted at NAB Research Division.

NAB Balochistan Farmanullah has been appointed as anti-graft watchdog Rawalpindi DG.