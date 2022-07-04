Bitcoin slips; Voyager Digital suspends operations

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency worldwide, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 0.93pc to $19,033.92 at 9 a.m. Riyadh time. Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,057.11, rising by 1.15pc, according to data from CoinDesk. To preserve its platform’s value, Voyager Digital on Friday announced it had su pen ed withdrawals, trading, and deposits, according to Reuters. A default notice was issued to embattled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital just days earlier for the fund’s failure to make required payments. According to Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich, the move gives the company more time to consider strategic alternatives with various interested parties while preserving its value. The company announced that it had hired financial advisers Moelis & Co., Consello Group, and legal advisers Kirkland & Ellis LLP “to support its exploration of strategic alternatives.” Voyager’s crypto assets are worth $685m, compared to the more than $1.12b it has lent in crypto assets. The company said it lent $350m and 15,250 bitcoins to 3AC. Voyager’s move comes less than a month after Celsius Network suspended withdrawals due to extreme market conditions. Customers of Celsius have not yet been able to withdraw money again.