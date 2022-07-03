19 passengers died,15 other injured in a bus accident in DIK

ZHOB: At least 19 passengers died and 15 other were injured on Sunday morning after a passenger bus fell into a gorge in Mughal Kot area of Drazinda tehsil in district Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the DI Khan police, a Super Sada Bahar coach was on its way from Rawalpindi to Quetta when it met an accident in an area bordering Balochistan. According to the eyewitnesses, the driver lost control over the steering due to overspeeding amid rain; resultantly, the vehicle skidded into the gorge.

According to the rescue sources, the bodies of the two deceased have been shifted to Zhob Hospital, whereas, the rest have been moved to Mughal Kot Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

Television footage showed rescue workers assisting bloodied passengers, while in another scene, the wreckage could be seen. Sherani Assistant Commissioner Mehtab Shah said the incident occurred near Dana Sar area. He said that the bus plunged into the ravine while speeding, killing 19 passengers and injuring 15 others.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene soon after receiving information, Mehtab Shah said, adding the bodies had been taken to Civil Hospital Mughal Kot where the process to identify them was underway.

Medical superintendent of Civil Hospital Zhob, Dr Noorul Haq, said that the injured being brought to the facility were in critical condition. He also said that the death toll was expected to rise.