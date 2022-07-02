Fesco issues power suspension programme

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by company, power supply from Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders emanating from 132-kV Bhowana grid station and SOS Village feeder originating from 132-kV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m to 12 noon while State Bank, City, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium, new Jinnah Colony, Gulshan Colony and Cardiology-II feeders emanating from 132-kV University grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m to 10 a.m on Sunday (July 3).

Similarly, electricity supply from Dijkot City, new Al-Barkat/Gojra Road, Maan Pur and new Dijkot feeders originating from 220-kV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m to 11 a.m on July 3, 2022.