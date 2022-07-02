Arrangements for 2nd phase LG polls in Sindh reviewed

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal on Friday categorically stated that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order situation on the occasion of phase-II of local bodies elections.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the DIG South office to review overall arrangements including security for the second phase of LG elections scheduled for July 24, said a spokesperson of the DIG South.

The DIG South directed the police officers of South zone to strictly adhere to the Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the LG polls. Close mutual coordination should be developed and maintained with the concerned departments as well and ensure strict implementation of security plan, he observed.

He suggested that CCTV cameras should be installed at the most sensitive polling stations with the help of local administrations. He said that display of weapons would not be allowed and strict legal action would be taken against the violators. The DIG South issued instructions to SSPs to stay in touch with the candidates contesting the elections. Ensure the security on the occasion of corner meetings and also perform combing operation in sensitive areas.

Sharjeel Kharal issued orders to set up a control room by the police in the South Zone. The officers were directed to conceive effective patrolling plans during the election, conduct flag march and snap checking. It was also directed to conduct mock exercises and check the response time to deal with any emergency situation. DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said that no one would be allowed to disturb the law and order situation during the elections and the evil elements would be brought to book. The meeting was attended by all SSPs and Divisional SPs of South Zone Karachi.