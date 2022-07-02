Govt committed to providing social protection to women: Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri on Friday said the government was committed to provide social protection to the women of Balochistan by making them economically strong so that they could play their role in the country’s development. The Benazir Nashonuma Programme centers would be opened in every district of the province from next month, besides provision of 25 vehicles to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to enhance its outreach to the needy women across Balochistan, she added. She was addressing a function held here under the auspices of the non-governmental organization Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) to distribute interest free loan cheques among women from different parts of Balochistan. Member of the National Assembly Rubina Irfan, ex-senator Roshan Khurshid Barocha, former members of Balochistan Assembly Rahila Hameed Durrani and Ghazala Gola, and leaders of political parties also attended the ceremony. Shazia Marri expressed her resolve that Balochistan would be given top priority in the plans of her ministry.