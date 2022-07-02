Three killed in separate road accidents

At least 3 persons were killed while 2 others sustained critical injuries in two different road accidents in district Abbottabad.

In the first incident, a tourist family of Lahore was visiting Ambrella waterfall in the area of Nara Police Station when their car plunged into a deep gorge after the driver lost his control over the vehicle, a woman died on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries. According to the locals the accident took place due to over speeding. Nara police and locals immediately rescued the two injured and recovered the body of the woman. Nara police shifted the injured and dead body to Type-D hospital Havelian for treatment.

In another road accident, two people including a minor girl died at Murree road Nawan Shahr Abbottabad when an over-speeding car struck the pedestrian where a six years old girl Jannat Bibi and Zahoor Elahi died on the spot.

Locals have shifted the body to the Jinnah Hospital Abbottabad where later they were handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.