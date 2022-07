SIALKOT: A boy fell into Upper Chenab Canal and drowned here on Friday. According to a Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 13-year-old Mateen had gone to get water from a pump installed at the canal bank. He slipped and fell into the canal accidently. The boy was a resident of Jamkay Cheema village.

The Rescue-1122 personnel fished out the body and handed it over to the family.