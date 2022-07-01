Central Control Room to monitor Balochistan LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a Central Control Room in Islamabad for monitoring and registering complaints related to re-polling of local government elections being held in 08 districts of Balochistan on Saturday.

According to ECP spokesman, the control room to remain functional from July 1 to 3, has been set up for redressal of public grievances, preliminary results, and better liaison with District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs), and District Monitoring (DMOs).

The LG polls would held in 15 polling stations of 13 wards of 08 districts of Balochistan including Duki, Killa Abdullah, Ziarat, Loralai, Panjgur, Sibi, Naushki, and Kech from 08 am to 5 pm without any break. The polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402-03; 051-9210837-38.

The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404. A similar provincial control room has also been established in Karachi.

Polling-related complaints could be lodged by contacting provincial room via telephone numbers 021- 99203369; 021- 99203373-77.