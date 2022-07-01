NAVTTC, Daraz Alibaba group collaborate for youth employment

ISLAMABAD: National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Daraz Alibaba Group have envisaged mutual collaboration for income generating skills and youth employment in e-commerce market place.

In this regard, the e-commerce giant Daraz Alibaba Group Director Corporate Affairs, Mr. Tony Hulton, met with the Executive Director, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Mr. Sajid Baloch.

The Executive Director NAVTTC said on this occasion that NAVTTC was equipping youth with the latest income generating technical skills such as e-commerce, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Graphic Designing etc.

The Executive Director NAVTTC said that around 63 percent population of the country comprised youth and a greater proportion of young people were considered to be a major economic driver for growth and progress.

The government is committed to empower youth by equipping them with the latest income generating skills and to increase its participation in the national development.

Daraz Alibaba Group Director Corporate Affairs, Mr. Tony Hulton offered full support in promoting employment of large number of Pakistani youth in e-commerce market place- digitization on Daraz, and partnering for income generating skills under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program.

NAVTTC under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has taken numerous steps to organize TVET system of the country on modern lines.

NAVTTC is delivering training in accordance with the internationally demanded and recognized requirements.

NAVTTC management has so far imparted training to about 1,00,000 youth, mostly in high-tech trades, with 71% employment rate.