Murad sets timeline for completion of Rs 53bn Karachi water scheme

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday reviewing the progress of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV augmentation works Phase-I of 260 MGD set a timeline for starting the project in October 2022 and completing and commissioning of the project by January 2024.

The meeting was held here at CM House on Thursday and it was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, PD K-IV Salahuddin and others.

Minister Local Government Nasir Shah with the support of Secretary Local Government and PD K-IV briefing the chief minister said that total cost of the project would come to around RsRs53 billion.

The first 72 inches dia pipeline of 28 km would be laid from the Reservoir to be constructed near Darsano Chano to Y-Junction Landhi Town via Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Quaid-e-Azam park, North-Western area, Bakra Mandi upto Landhi Town.

The pipeline would carry 65 MGD water for the locality living within the said 28 km area. It would be constructed near Gadap from where a 96 and 72 inches dia pipeline would be laid upto COD (28 km and 96 inches dia) then from COD to Gulbai 14 kilometer and 72 inches dia. The pipeline would carry 130 MGD, meaning 65 MGA to COD and 65 MGD to Gul Bai.

The pipeline would cover the areas parts of Gulzare Hijri, University Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Askari Amusement Park locality, SITE and Gulbai area. A 28.5 km long 72 inch dia pipeline would be laid from a Reservoir to be constructed at around Taiser Town to Banaras via Surjani Town.

The chief minister approved the plan and directed the PD to get NOCs for road crossing, railway crossings and existing utility crossing for the pipeline so that all these formalities could be completed.

The chief minister directed the Sindh Minister Local government to ensure that the construct be awarded in September and then the order for manufacturing the pipeline be made in October so that laying of pipeline could be started in November.

The is timeline of first three month, the CM said and added within 12 months, from November 2022 to November 2023 laying of pipeline on all the routes must be completed so that project could be handed over to waterboard for commission. The chief minister said that he himself would keep reviewing the progress of the work and meanwhile the local government minister and Chief Secretary would also keep visiting the project.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government was also going to expedite construction of the K-IV project, therefore the provincial government has to complete its augmentation so that the entire project could be functionalized by November 2023. “The people of this city need water and we are committed to them,” he said.