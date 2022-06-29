Saudi govt launches ‘Holodoctor’ service for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel launched the “Holodoctor” service for medical consultations in cooperation with Saudi Telecommunication Company (STC), through which modern medical services will be offered to pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season through videoconference. These services include “inspection, diagnosis, and disbursing medicines” through direct contact with Seha Virtual Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The minister extended his appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, for their care and interest in providing all necessary means to all pilgrims and facilitating procedures for them to perform rituals in comfortable and safe atmospheres, noting that the Ministry of Health has prepared early to the 1443 Hijri year Hajj through a comprehensive system of health facilities in the Holy Places, which included a set of hospitals, health centers and ambulances under the supervision of medical, technical and administrative personnel that are trained to work in Hajj.

He also said that several medical services were connected within this service that the hospital offers with hospitals of the Holy Places to offer medical support and assistance necessary to pilgrims, where comprehensive medical personnel at the Seha Virtual Hospital were trained under the supervision of specialists in several accurate specializations who work round the clock in three main departments, virtual X-ray, virtual strokes, and virtual ICU.

Using this technology allows the interaction of a doctor who works at the Seha Virtual Hospital in Riyadh with the patient directly through a device at the airport to offer medical consultations and check the biomarkers directly and quickly (instantly).The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health offers instant medical consultations through the No. 937, accessing the Sehhaty application, and through the ministry’s account on Twitter.