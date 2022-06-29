APHC resents killings, arrests during unrelenting CASOs in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership has said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are living without all basic human rights as they are facing unrelenting cordon and search operations unleashed by Indian army and police for the past 35 months. The APHC leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar said, killings, fake encounters, arrests and house raids have become order of the day especially after revocation of Kashmir’s special status by India on August 5, 2019, Kashmir Media Service reported. The illegally detained senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a message from Indian Tihar jail while expressing serious concern over genocide of Kashmiris by Indian forces said that the RSS backed Indian rulers and agencies were rapidly committing massacres of the Kashmiris. He said that the people of Kashmir had rejected the illegal occupation as Jammu and Kashmir has been recognized by the UN as a disputed territory, and the World Body has passed several resolutions for its final settlement.