JUI-F delegation discusses political situation with CM Punjab

A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) delegation, led by its general secretary Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and political situation in the country were discussed during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the CM emphasised promoting the norms of tolerance and religious harmony in the society and pointed out that Ulema’s role in the promotion of a culture of non-violence was imperative.

Maulana Ghafoor Haidri appreciated the budgetary steps for public relief by the Punjab government.

Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Atiq-ur-Rehman and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of October for completing the Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) project, which had been stalled for the last three-and-a-half years.

Chairing a meeting on the Punjab AFDA project, he warned that delay in procurement of machinery and equipment would not be tolerated, saying that a steering committee had been formed for the recruitment process.

The previous government played politics over the lives suffering from impure food and medicines and intentionally put the project of national importance on hold without any reason, the CM regretted and added that those causing delay of three-and-a-half years would be held accountable by the nation.

It was informed in the briefing that the postponement of the project increased its cost by Rs.3 billion.

The CM remarked that the incompetent cabal of the previous government wasted national resources. Now, no negligence would be tolerated, he asserted and ordered for submission of the progress report every fortnight. He said that he would also visit the spot to review the pace of work.

The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, principal secretary to the chief minister, secretary C&W, chief executive officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has also sought a report from IGP Police about an incident of murder of five persons in Fateh Jang area of Attock.

The chief minister ordered for early arrest of the accused, saying that provision of justice to the bereaved heirs would be ensured while fulfilling all the requirements of justice.