Baligh-ur-Rehman inaugurates addition of 8 new buses to Speedo Bus Service

BAHAWALPUR: Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Saturday inaugurated the addition of 8 buses to the existing pool of Speedo Bus Service and new machinery of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company at a function held at Circuit House here.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, MPA Afzal Gill, MPA Hasina Begum, former Provincial Minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, former MNA Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq, and office bearers and workers of PML-N were present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab said that the residents of Bahawalpur were deprived of the right to Speedo Bus Service. The service has been restored on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and 8 additional buses have been provided for the service. He said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company was set up for better sanitation system.

He said that additional machinery has been provided for the works including operational vehicles, containers, dumpers and other machinery. Governor Punjab said that the stop of Karakoram Express train at Bahawalpur railway station has been restored. He said that the construction work of the bridge on the Zakheera bypass is being completed to facilitate the masses.

In this regard, funds have been provided to the NHA. Several public welfare projects were completed including construction of Civil Hospital, Home Economics College, underpass, two lane roads, Cholistan Veterinary University, Cardiac Center, Kidney Center and other development works have been started.