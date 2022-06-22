Rising Islamophobia in Modi’s India

The recent incident of blasphemy in India has sparked a fierce wave of indignation amongst all Muslims of the world. Reportedly two high officials of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) named Nupur Sharma and Jindal used blasphemous language against our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which provoked the sentiments of 204 million Indian Muslims. Out of fury, Muslims in India took to the streets in various cities to protest against this act of desecration. Muslim rallies were callously targeted and lynched by both Indian police and RSS rascals. As per reports, two Muslims have been martyred. Mosques are being attacked brutally and the Indian government is fully focused on contracting the soil for Muslims to live there peacefully. Despite the strongest resistance from police and RSS paramilitary forces, riots are not coming to an end. Protests are yet gaining momentum day by day. Rallies are being carried out in large numbers. Constant turbulence in Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh has worsened the situation.

A furious reaction was also seen in other Muslim countries against this blasphemous act. Pakistani government officially condemned and recorded its protest before the Indian Ambassador and cautioned Indians from committing such impious acts against our religious values. Moreover, the Gulf Cooperation Council of six Arab countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman and Qatar protested against this profane act and intimidated India into boycotting its goods that will severely affect the Indian economy. Iran also condemned this act and warned Indians from using this derogatory language against our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Largest-ever rallies were also seen in Bangladesh against this unsacred incident in India. Al-Qaeda has also threatened of attacks in India if the rising tide of Islamophobia does not subside. Thus, this irreverent incident has created a backlash in India leading to an unpleasant situation, consequences of which would be devastating.

The UN needs to wake up from its deep slumber to take strict action against India for using blasphemous language, which injured the Muslim sentiments all over the world.

Here, India’s high-held rhetoric of secularism is increasingly falling apart by their growing prejudice against our peaceful religion, Islam. I believe the religious values of any section must not be hit rather they must be respected. Therefore, the recent blasphemous act is a blatant violation of the Indian constitution as well for it guarantees every religion, including Islam, to be practised freely.

Islamophobia is not a new thing in India. It has its traces in the history of the subcontinent. However, PM Modi is the first person who largely used this Islamophobic card to prolong his rule over the 1.38 billion Indian population. He shrewdly sowed abomination in the hearts of Hindus against Islam just for the sake of garnering populace support. Modi is unmysteriously the product of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS); an organisation that holds a vicious track record of its brutality and oppression against Muslims and is widely known for its old tactic of mob lynching which is not hidden from anyone. This paramilitary organisation was established in 1925. Since the beginning of his political career, Modi had been an active member of the RSS. Islamophobia has always been a central feature of this Hindu Nationalist faction. The founder of this paramilitary organisation Keshav Baliram once proclaimed that “Hindu Culture” is the life-breath of this country. RSS appointed Modi to BJP in 1985 and in 2001, he became Chief Minister of Gujarat. Modi’s “Hindu Culture” credentials match that of Keshava Baliram. In his every move, Modi follows the footprints of Keshava. Under his reign, a merciless ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gujarat occurred in 2002. As per estimates, 2000 Muslims were killed and more than 2000 Muslim homes were destroyed and 150000 people were displaced. Since 2014, Islamophobia has become a matter of state policy.

Now the question is why is India growing extremely anti-Muslim and Islam under Modi’s rule? There are numerous factors to answer this question.

First, promoting Hindutva ideology has been the central point since Modi came to power. Therefore, he propagated Islamophobia throughout India with a full blow.

Second, another cause behind Islamophobia is Hindus’ resentment towards Muslims since we parted with them as a separate state.

Third, Modi wants to establish his absolute supremacy over Indian Muslims. That’s why, he is strongly engaged in debilitating the position of Muslims through Islamophobia.

Fourth, the fast-growing Islam in India is a cause of concern for Modi’s government. Thus, they want to put a barrier before its expansion by defaming our religion by issuing derogatory statements.

Fifth, the growing population of India’s Muslims is another cause of worry for India’s government. Eliminating this increasing Muslim population through mob lynching or ethnic cleansing is part of Indian government policy. Reports reveal that by 2085, Hindu Muslim population will be equal in India. So they don’t wish Muslims to be stronger again.

Sixth, another cause of abhorrence towards Muslims is Hindus’ grudge and malice against Muslims to be ruled by them for more than eight centuries.

In hate against Muslims and their religion Islam, we see, brutalising Muslims falsely in the name of cow slaughtering has become a norm in Modi’s India. Moreover, Muslim girls being forced to not wear Hijaab does not comply with India as a democratic and secular state. On March 22, 2022, the High Court of Karnataka state officially banned wearing a veil, which is entirely illegitimate and shameless. If such illicit practices can occur in a country with the world’s largest democracy, what impression will the smaller democracies get? In 2019, the Modi government enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which is solely aimed at excluding Muslims from Indian citizenship. This draconian move resulted in large-scale protests and riots, which fascist Modi ruthlessly suppressed. Modi’s despise against Muslims never ends here. On August 5, 2019, he unilaterally and illegally abrogated Article 370 and 35A; the former of which grants Kashmiris a semi-autonomous status and the latter prevents Indian citizens to buy property or land in occupied Kashmir. This is a stark violation of Muslim rights.

To sum up, mere condemnations and protests on Twitter by the world leaders will not do away with rising Islamophobia in India and the world. Taking some concrete and practical measures is the need of this high time. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) comprising of 57 Muslim states has to play its pivotal role in bridling Modi’s government from passing blasphemous comments in the grandeur of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). If the Arab world stops trading with India, it can bring the Indian government to its knees. The UN also needs to wake up from its deep slumber to take strict action against India for using blasphemous language, which injured the Muslim sentiments all over the world. Amnesty International also needs to play its decisive part to ward off the Indian government from committing such abominable acts of blasphemy. Last but not the least, we, the Muslim countries, have to prioritise Islam and the dignity of Muhammad (PBUH) over our personal, economic and political interests. This is the least that might help in the convincing the Indian government to honour our Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Gujranwala. He can be reached on his Instagram @waseemshabbir55.