IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker driver for saving lives

QUETTA: Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North, Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majoka on Tuesday awarded a cash prize to the oil tanker driver for his bravery and saving human lives.

Oil tanker driver Sher Ahmed alias Faisal Baloch from Balochistan was invited to FC Headquarters to award him with a prize and appreciation certificate. Oil Tanker driver Faisal Baloch risked his life to save many lives on June 7 as he bravely drove the burning oil tanker 3 km away from the populated area.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North Major General, Muhammad Yousuf Majoka paid tribute to Faisal Baloch for his bravery and saving lives without caring for his life.