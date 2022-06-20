CPSP, Gambat Institute sign MoU

Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences, Gambat has achieved another milestone of accreditation of FCPS / MCPS training programs in various disciplines in collaboration with College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.

CPSP team comprising President Prof Mohammad Shoaib Shafi, Senior Vice-President Prof Khalid Masood Gondal (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz & Presidential Pride of Performance) Prof Muhammad Asghar Butt, DGIR Prof Mahmood Ayyaz and almost half of council members, inspectors and senior staff visited Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences, Gambat here on Saturday. Director Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti, Director of institute Faculty Members, CPSP Fellows and Consultants working at PAQSJIMS warmly welcomed the honorable guests. During introductory speech Director PAQSJIMS Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti said that we stated our journey from a small dispensary which has now become a tertiary care hospital in remote area of Sindh Province.

He added that we started our journey with empty handed but with the help of Government of Sindh we have all the facilities like Liver Transplant, Bone Marrow Transplant, Cardiac Surgeries, Cancer treatment etc. During his welcome speech he offered CPSP team to start their regional office in Gambat we shall facilitate you in all aspects.

Principal Gambat Medical College Dr. Haresh Chand also briefed about the college and said that our students grabbed positions in SMBB University; Dr. Abdul Wahab Dogar said we have 36 disciplines and we have applied in 12 disciplines and requested CPSP leadership to approve all disciplines at their earliest.

CPSP leadership appreciated the efforts of Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti and his team and showed their inspiration on this marvelous achievement.

They briefed about CPSP programs and committed to add accreditation point in forthcoming council meeting scheduled on 26th June at Peshawar as required number of faculty is already exist, Senior Vice President CPSP also confirmed training programs at PAQSJIMS. At the end MoU was signed between College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan and Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences, Gambat. CPSP inspectors also visited various departments for verification of required facilities for accreditation.