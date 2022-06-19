PTI all set to stage countrywide protest against rising inflation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to stage countrywide protest against rising inflation in line with former prime minister Imran Khan’s call for “peaceful demonstrations”.

PTI chief and ex-PM Imran urged the people earlier this week to take to the streets on Sunday (today) to stage a “peaceful demonstration” against rising inflation, particularly the massive increase in the prices of petroleum products.

“I am inviting the entire nation for a peaceful protest against inflation on Sunday (June 19) at 9pm. I invite trade unions, professionals, doctors, engineers, clerks, and government workers to take to the streets,” the former prime minister had said in a recorded video message on Thursday.

Imran will address the protesters via video link at 10pm and the PTI has also installed screens at major protest venues across the country to show his address, in which he is expected to make major announcements regarding the party’s future course of action against the government.

Imran was ousted from power in April through a vote of no-confidence and since then he has been going places, building pressure on the coalition government to announce a date for the next elections as he called the current set-up “imposed from outside”.

Imran also accused the current government of being “incapable of handling the economy” and warned that prices would soar even higher in the days to come if the nation “kept sitting idly”.

After ending his much-hyped long march abruptly last month, Imran has been asking his supporters to prepare for the next long march towards Islamabad saying he will come with better planning this time around.