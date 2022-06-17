Yashma all set to win hearts in a positive role in her upcoming drama serial ‘Haq Meher’

The talented and versatile Yashma Gill is making her comeback on Geo Entertainment with none other than the charming Shahroze Sabzwari for a new drama ‘Haq Meher’.

Haq Meher follows the story of a young woman caught up in family politics with her marriage at the centre of the dispute. Starring in the lead, Yashma Gill is expected to play the role of this obedient desi girl who is expected to live her life according to how other people want her to. The story will catch a glimpse of the transformation of her character as she finally stands up and fights for her rights.

Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment and directed by Barqat Siddiqui, the drama has an ensemble cast including Hammad Farooqui, Harris Waheed, Ayesha Gul, Waseem Abbas, Farhan Ali Agha, Fariah Jabeen. It is written by Haneef Chohan and will be airing on GEO TV.

Yashma Gill has had an exemplary journey so far in the industry with some hit blockbusters under her name including Alif, Pyar ke Sadqay, Piya Naam Ka Diya and more. She is an ace performer who knows how to transform into any character and make it her own.

Yashma Asad Gill is an actress from Karachi, Pakistan.

Yashma Gill has appeared in several television productions. You may have seen her in ‘Ki Jaana Main Kaun’, ‘Piya Naam Ka Diya’, ‘Alif’, and ‘Pyar Ke Sadqay’, to name just a few. Yashma’s ability to easily adjust into any character from the roles she has been offered is applauding. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia and is currently aiming to also achieve a Masters in Psychology. From a young age Yashma has loved animals and now uses her platform to religiously fight for animal rights in Pakistan. Whilst being acquainted with two such distinct fields, both practically and educationally, Yashma understands the plights and tribulations that people may encounter in their lives. She aims to start conversations on mental issues and how she herself tackled depression, how to enter the show business, the problems she faced throughout her journey and any other discussions on daily life affairs.