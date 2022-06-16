Opposition stages token walkout from Senate

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties in the Senate on Thursday staged a token walkout from the Senate against the recent rise in prices of petroleum products.

In their remarks, Senate Leader of the Opposition Dr. Shehzad Waseem and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed criticized the government for raising the prices of petroleum products.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked the opposition members not to disrupt the proceedings and present their recommendations regarding the budget.

Later, the Opposition staged a token walkout from the house.

Chairman Senate asked Senator Bahramand Tangi to bring back the opposition. Later, the opposition returned to the House.