Sania Mirza’s new dance video goes viral

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has made a splash on the internet with her stunning dance video.

Confirming that she is a real fan of Bollywood, the tennis star took part in a trend and created a funny clip that delighted the fans. Mirza shared a funny video on Instagram which started with Michael Bublé’s “Sway”. Later turned she turned the fans’ attention to the popular Bollywood song ‘Bole Chudiyan.

For the video’s caption, Sania wrote: “When Bollywood is life, with emoji’s”.

Fans reacted to the comments section with great zeal, as one of the followers penned: “Just wear cloths because you look too pretty in cloths”.

Later, Sania also shared a dazzling photo in which she is seen putting up a white top, layered up with blackish coat.

For the photo, Sania wrote the caption: “Strength. Courage. Grace.”

On the photo, one of the netizens labelled Sania as ‘Stylish girl’.