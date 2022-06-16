Rain, windstorms to lash Punjab’s plains, upper areas

On Thursday (today), partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir, according to the weather office.

Very hot and dry weather is expected in plain areas of the country, with gusty/dust-raising winds in south Punjab and upper Sindh, according to the weather service.

Over the upper parts of the country, a shallow westerly wave is present. The Arabian Sea’s moist currents are penetrating the country’s southern regions.

The pre-monsoon season will begin on Friday (tomorrow), with rain and gusty thunderstorms expected for the next three days in South Punjab, including Multan.

The temperature in Lahore has dropped due to strong and cold winds, and there is a 70% chance that rain will fall on the city.

On Wednesday, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, with extreme heat in plain areas.

Wed day’s Highest Maximum Temperature (°C): Dadu, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Nokkundi, Bhakkar, Nurpur thal, Attock 47, Dalbandin, D.G.Khan, Peshawar, Bannu, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha and Jhelum 46.