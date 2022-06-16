On Thursday, physics and mathematics papers from grade eleven were leaked ahead of schedule in Nawabshah, Kashmore, Benazirabad, and Tangani.

In terms of exam administration, the Larkana Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) and Shaheed Benazirabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) have consistently performed poorly.

The grade 11 physics paper was out and available in markets and photocopier shops well ahead of schedule in Nawabshah.

The grade-12 exams began on Wednesday under the auspices of the Hyderabad Intermediate Board and Secondary Education, but the copying mafia was more active than usual, as another important paper was leaked well before the exam began.