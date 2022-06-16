Govt allocates Rs6.3b for transport dept

The Punjab government has allocated a total of Rs 6.32 billion for on-going and new schemes in the Transport department under the annual development programme for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to a budgetary document issued here, an amount of Rs 5.892 billion has been earmarked for on-going schemes whereas Rs 427 million have been allocated for new schemes of the department. Under the announced new schemes, a sub-office of Punjab Transport Company would be established in Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs 42.9 million while funds of Rs 84.7 have been earmarked for Punjab Digital Transport Governance.

An amount of Rs. 50 million has been allocated for consultancy studies for induction of eco-friendly buses in cities of Punjab. Expansion of inspection and certification system for motor vehicles would be done with an amount of Rs 250 million under the new schemes in fiscal budget 2022-23.