Pakistan’s Extreme Heat Endangering Pregnant Women

The world is experiencing negative effects of climate change with Pakistan and India bearing the maximum brunt of disturbed ecosystems, extreme heatwaves, and food and water scarcity to name a few. Pakistan has seen the worst impact of heatwaves with the temperatures rising to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas. Some parts of the country are hit by severe drought conditions and the loss of lives of animals and people suffering from heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. The people have been affected by severe climate change conditions, especially pregnant women who suffer the most as they require a better health environment as compared to others.

“This month of May 2022 is also proving to be the warmest and driest consecutively after March and April 2022. The hottest day of this year was recorded in Jacobabad in Sindh, where mercury touched 50 degrees Celsius,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz said.

Climate change, particularly heat waves, leaves a severe impact on the sexual and reproductive health of women and can disturb the overall development of the fetus. Women in Pakistan are already considered a vulnerable segment, experiencing multiple problems due to poverty, inappropriate health conditions, and other socio-economic challenges that make their life miserable. On top of that, climate change-induced impacts further threaten their lives and push their existence into chaos. With a rise in temperature and less availability of clean water, most women suffer from deplorable health conditions. It is reported that heatwaves affect pregnant women gravely. The high temperature can increase the chances of going into labour early, having a stillbirth, or having a baby with low birthweight.

The rise in temperature is exacerbating the already miserable conditions of women as well as newborn children.

As pregnant women need proper nutrition for the development of the fetus, it is likely that during frequent heat waves, pregnant women can undergo dehydration and renal(kidney) failure. Dehydration when occurs early in pregnancy can affect the baby’s growth and at a later stage in pregnancy can cause pre-term birth. This is a worrisome issue, especially in a country like Pakistan, where most of the people are living in areas where water scarcity is present. Such people do not find water at all, or else have to travel to far-off areas to fetch water. In the area encircling the Thar desert that has very low average rainfall, people have to move to distant places in order to bring water to their homes. It is also observed that many people choose to drink water filled with harmful minerals as they are left with no other option to quench their thirst.

According to a report, three people on average from each household in Thar spend 3-5 hours daily to fetch water while 89% of underground water in Thar is unfit for human consumption. There are high maternal mortality rates in Thar experienced by pregnant women who have to lift heavy-water carriers for long durations. Such women cannot sustain childbearing with low nourishment levels that make their bones weak.

Water stress makes women more vulnerable. Pakistan is declared to be the third most water-stressed country in the world and is expected to face complete water scarcity by the year 2025 (IMF, UNDP). Under such conditions with extreme heatwaves, it becomes difficult for a pregnant woman to survive and develop a healthy infant inside her body.

A video made by Research and Development Forum for Safe Motherhood Pakistan and the White Ribbon Alliance reveals the negative impacts of heatwaves and increasing health-related issues on pregnant women, new mothers and their families, particularly in Sindh and Punjab provinces in Pakistan. The rise in temperature is exacerbating the already existing miserable conditions of women as well as newborn children. In the video, it has been revealed how women are suffering due to high power shortages, and limited electricity which makes it quite challenging to cope with harsh weather.

“Rich people can afford solar panels but what can poor people like us do?” a local woman asks.

Another study carried out by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change(IPCC) revealed that pregnant women are at high risk of heat-related illnesses as heat waves negatively affect pregnancy and newborn health. When a pregnant woman is exposed to high temperature, she might experience premature birth, that in worst cases might lead to infant mortality.

It is important that the government should realize that women being a vulnerable entity in Pakistan with limited access to resources and less exposure to safe and healthy conditions need stringent measures and effective policies in the right direction. It is high time the government should launch inclusive health programs for women where they are given proper treatment with a special focus on sexual and reproductive health problems.

The writer is a sociocultural critic with a focus on human rights. She can be reached at mehmilkhalid@gmail.com