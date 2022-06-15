ECP sets up 109 centres for data verification in voters’ list

District Election Officer (DEO) Niaz Ahmed on Tuesday said that 109 display centers had been established in the district for verification of data in voters’ lists.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, Niaz expressed these views while talking to media persons during a visit to the display center set up in Government Main Sindhi primary School.

The DEO urged the people to visit the display centre of their respective area and register their name in provisional voters’ lists, and fill form 15 for correction. The form should be submitted to officer in-charge of the centre.

He said that provisional voters’ lists were put on display at different centers from May 21 and remain there till June 19.

Sharing data about Local Body elections, Niaz said that the number of registered voters in the district was 924,445 including 503,566 male and 420,879 female voters for which 2,086 polling booths were set up in 692 polling stations.

He said that Naushehroferoze district consists of two municipal committees, nine town committees and 85 union councils for which 2,024 candidates would contest election, while 56 candidates had already been elected unopposed.

The DEO said that to ensure fair and transparent elections 20 Returning Officers, 40 Assistant Returning Officers and five monitoring teams were formed, while printing of ballot papers was in process.

DEC visits voter display centers: District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Pervez Ahmed Kalwar visited different Display Centers of Nawabshah and inspected the progress on voters lists. He said that Display Centers were set up throughout the district by Election Commission of Pakistan for reviewing electoral roll lists for general elections.

He said that these display centers would facilitate the general public for entry of their votes at permanent or temporary addresses as mentioned on their National Identity Cards. District Election Commissioner appealed to the public to draw full-fledged benefit from the campaign and get their name entered in election roll list Form-15, for any objection fill Form-16, and Form-17 for any correction in name or address.

He said that 60 Display Centers were set up in district Shaheed Benazirabad; those would work till June 19, 2022.

He said that citizens can contact Area Registration Officer or office of District Election Commissioner for entry or deletion of votes or in case of any other issue. Votes awareness drive underway: Election Commission of Pakistan Sargodha division has set up 1059 display centers for the information of current votes status of people.

In the display centers citizens can register, enter and exit their vote. Talking to the media here Tuesday, Regional election Commissioner Sargodha division Amir Javed said that Election teams from these display centers had also formed to keep aware the villagers, lawyers, judges, teachers and people from all walk of life about the registration, entry and other necessary information from election related. Amir Javed further said the teams would go door-to-door to guide citizens and villagers about election process. The awareness drive would continue till June 19, 2022, he added.