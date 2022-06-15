Boy killed while saving sister from molestation

Two unidentified accused killed a 22-year-old boy when the latter put up resistance to protect his sister from molesting during morning walk.

According to rescue control room, Abdul Ghafoor, son of Abdul Shakoor succumbed to injuries while his father was admitted in the hospital as he also sustained injuries during the incident.

As per detail, the girl was walking in the morning near Kamal Pur bridge located at suburban town of Khan Garh. Two scoundrels suddenly came up to molest the girl. In the meantime, her father and brother reached out to protect their girl from indecent action.

It infuriated the accused who opened direct fire on both which resulted in the death of the boy. It also hurt the father as well and he was removed to DHQ hospital by passer-by people. Both victims belong to Basti Mughal Walla. Police crime scene unit and forensic team had recovered evidences from the spot to initiate formal investigation.