DIG signs contract with DOW DUHS for supply of Medical gases

ISLAMABAD: Denim International Gases (DOW), a leading manufacturer of International Standard Industrial and Medical gases, has signed a tender contract with DOW University of Health Sciences (DUHS), DOW International Dental College Hospital, and Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Centre for supply of Liquid and Compressed Medical Gases.

Denim International Gases, is an ISO certified manufacturer of medical and industrial gases situated in Port Qasim, Karachi, said a news release.

Supplying high quality gases to various sectors of the country since 2013. The company has a highly qualified and experienced team with over 40 years of gases manufacturing experience.

COO Engr. Nazir Ahmed of Denim International Gases states “This is a great achievement as our plant offers the purest form of oxygen at 99.999% purity in Pakistan for hospitals and we foresee to continuously invest in technologies to ensure a safe and stable Pakistan. Our supply to Dow is a testament to our focus on sustainable growth in the medical gases sector as a duty to our Nation.”

Denim International Gases was one of the key players in supply of medical gases to various hospitals during the peak months of the Covid-19 pandemic.